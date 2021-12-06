Best Tech Stocks To Buy Right Now? 5 To Watch

The shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) currently trade at over $610 per share, which is 75% above its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are trading at $150 per share, which is only 9% above its pre-Covid level. Does that make DIS a better stock pick compared to NFLX? Netflix offers streaming services, while Disney is a highly diversified company with offerings in media networks, studio, theme parks, and streaming services. Though the market cap of both companies is very similar, and Disney having a higher revenue base, Netflix still enjoys a much better valuation (P/S) multiple. This is because it is still in the high growth phase. However, we believe that Disney is in a better position to give superior returns in the near future with rapid growth in subscribers of Disney+ and theme parks opening up post-Covid. Advertising revenue is also on an upswing. One of the most important risks Disney faces currently is the uncertainty about the extent of spread and severity of the Omicron variant. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Netflix vs Walt Disney: Industry Peers, But Walt Disney Is A Better Bet.

