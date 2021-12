A classic holiday dessert, this Christmas Yule Log Cake (also called Buche de Noel) is a show-stopping chocolate cake, with a cream filling and topped with chocolate ganache. I absolutely love this Christmas Yule Log Cake. It has been one of those cakes that have stunned guests for a long time. Yule log cakes are in no way the quickest cakes to make and this is a recipe that requires some baking experience. If you've ever made a pumpkin roll then you'll know how to make this cake since the techniques are similar. It makes for a stunning presentation on your Christmas dinner table or for a Christmas party. This Christmas Yule Log Cake recipe was given to me by a dear friend when we were stationed overseas and I am so thrilled to finally be able to share with you now that I have had some experience in making it properly.

3 DAYS AGO