New legislation aims at keeping Ohio college graduates working in the Buckeye state

In an effort to bolster Ohio’s work force and retain top talent, State Rep Jon Cross (R., Kenton) has introduced the Graduating and Retaining Ohio’s Workforce Act to help Ohio become more appealing to college graduates moving into the job market.

During a news conference in Columbus on Monday, Mr. Cross joined several university leaders and members of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce to discuss the new legislation.

“I’m excited to be joined with leaders of higher education and business to announce fresh ideas and creative solutions to help recruit and retain Ohio’s future work force, increase our population and widen our tax base for a more robust and stronger economy,” Mr. Cross said.

The new bill calls for the elimination of state income taxes for a three-year period for all Ohio college students who retain employment in the state for three years following graduation. Based on the average starting salary of $47,000 to $53,000 for an individual with a four-year college degree, that incentive equates to approximately $6,000, Mr. Cross said.

To attract and recruit talent from other states, merit-based scholarships and financial aid packages will be offered in the form of 100 scholarships valued at $25,000 for out-of-state students enrolling in an Ohio four-year college or university. To be eligible, the students must graduate in the top 5 percent of their high school class, with plans to pursue a degree within a STEM field or Science, Technology, Education, and Math. In addition, loan forgiveness would be offered to those recipients who remain in Ohio after graduation, with 33 percent of the loan forgiven after one year, 50 percent after two, and the entire loan forgiven after three years.

“The priority of Ohio should be investing in our work force,” said Mr. Cross. “There are some brilliant minds all over this country and we need to recruit them right here to Ohio and then keep them here.”

The new legislation would also add money to the Ohio College Opportunity Grant giving those students with a two-year community college degree the chance to earn scholarship money to pursue a four-year degree. And, to incentivize the business community, a special 30 percent wage tax credit will be provided to all Ohio businesses offering paid internships, apprentice programs, or co-ops to college students.

Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve Stivers, who represents 318,000 employers in Ohio, said that a declining work force continues to be the greatest challenge facing Ohio businesses.

“It’s important that we solve this problem,” he said. “This is a great first step toward an important work force movement we need in Ohio. We have amazing colleges and universities in this state and people move here to go to school but when they are finished, they often graduate and move out and we need to get those folks to stay here.”

University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto agreed, saying that the brightest graduates often leave Ohio to seek opportunities elsewhere.

“We have tremendous talent here in Ohio. I have taught in the University of Cincinnati classroom in the STEM discipline for 25 years and I would match those students against any in the country in the world. The challenge is to retain them,” Mr. Pinto said “In a knowledge economy that is tech-driven, there is no more important focus for us than to build talent in our work force and talent at the appropriate level.”

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson said that a larger, more educated work force will support the innovation districts in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, which is focused on developing technology and creating new companies that will benefit the entire state.

“From Ohio State’s perspective, as a land-grant university, one of only two in the state, these partnerships have never been more important and critical,” she said.

Mr. Cross didn't have a price tag for the measure but said its cost had to be weighed against the potential revenue gain of people staying in the state or coming to Ohio as a result of the incentives. Mr. Cross noted that at one time, Ohio had 24 congressional districts, but because of population shifts in other parts of the country, it's down to 15. His legislation should put the state in position to return to 24, he said.

That could be a heavy lift: The states that have gained House seats in recent years — including Texas, Florida, and Colorado — have also experienced strong population growth, while Ohio, with about 11.8 million people, has experienced only minimal growth.

Mr. Cross was also joined by presidents from Bowling Green State University, University of Findlay, Marietta College, and Ursuline College in suburban Cleveland. He is hopeful for bipartisan support for the bill as part of the 2022 budget, but he said that it could carry over to the 2023 budget approval process.

Information from The Blade news services was used in this report.