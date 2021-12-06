ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Peacock

By Joe Otterson
NewsTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” he wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘SNL’ Vet Kyle Mooney to Helm ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’ at Netflix

Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney is taking the morning shift with Netflix‘s forthcoming comedy series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!. The series from creators Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones is a new adult animated and live-action hybrid that celebrates everything that is ’80s and ’90s television. Along with announcing the series, Netflix also unveiled first looks with a piece of key art and images featuring Mooney.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Is Happening At Peacock

Get ready to rock, because the best original show on Peacock has been given the green light for a second season. Originally conceived as a pilot for the Channel 4 Comedy Blaps showcase for new creators, "We Are Lady Parts" is about biochemical engineering Ph.D student Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) who becomes the unlikely lead guitarist of the all-female Muslim punk band known as Lady Parts.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Canceled After Two Seasons By Disney Channel

There will be no third season for Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Disney Channel has canceled the comedy series after two seasons. “Last May, we wrapped production on Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. It has a really terrific cast and talented producers who safely made a second season during a pandemic,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in statement. All 41 episodes have premiered on Disney Channel U.S. A batch of episodes will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8 making all 41 episodes available to view on the streaming service. The cancellation was first revealed by series stars Nathan Lovejoy, who played Principal...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'A.P. Bio' Has Been Canceled Again — This Time After Two Seasons on Peacock

The comedy A.P. Bio is all about a Harvard philosophy professor named Jack Griffin (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton) who's found himself back in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, teaching biology after losing out at his dream job to his rival Miles Leonard (Tom Bennett). But instead of teaching them any bio, he uses his position and the honor students he "teaches" to get revenge.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Renewed for Season 2 at IMDb TV

“Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure,” said Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin, co-showrunner and executive producer of the series. “So excited we get to do it all over again.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Glenn Howerton
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Law & Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim

The Law & Order revival at NBC has completed the police half of its core cast. Camryn Manheim has joined the series, which premieres Feb. 24 and which NBC is referring to as its 21st season —  which will come almost 12 years after the original’s run ended in 2010. The Emmy winner will play NYPD Lt. Kate Dixon, head of the homicide detective squad that typically anchors the first half of an L&O episode. Anthony Anderson — who will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18-20 of the series — and Jeffrey Donovan will play the two lead...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for Season 4 of “Cobra Kai,” which premieres on Dec. 31.  The series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which culminated in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “If Johnny and I can actually work together...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasons After#Universal Television#Ap Bio#Peacock Utv#Nbc#Harvard
Collider

'Law & Order' Season 21 Begins Production With First Set Image

Almost twelve years ago, Law & Order ended its long run at NBC and bowed out after going on for 20 seasons and roughly 450 episodes. Now, the flagship series (or “mothership Law & Order”) that generated several spin-offs and adaptations is making a comeback with former cast members. Once again, the procedural series will follow a two-pronged crime investigation: through the police detectives and prosecution by the district attorney.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Pete Holmes Comedy How We Roll to Follow Ghosts on CBS Thursdays — Where Does That Leave B Positive?

CBS has pinned down a premiere date for new Pete Holmes bowling comedy How We Roll (fka Smallwood). The multi-camera sitcom will bow Thursday, March 31 at 9:30/8:30c. Chuck Lorre’s recently retooled B Positive, which currently occupies the post-Ghosts time slot, will have completed its Season 2 order by that time. (TVLine has reached out to CBS to confirm B Positive‘s Season 2 episode count.) Based on the life of pro-bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll centers on Holmes’ Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For December

While many of us are still buying those final presents, streamers and networks have stocked up for the winter holidays. TBS is running classics such as The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS and Apple; NBC has two exclusive airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life; and there are movie marathons galore, including those featuring Coming to America (VH1), A Christmas Story (TBS, TNT) and Bad Santa (MTV). See below for full listing of premiere dates and outlets. December 10 Rugrats – Traditions (Nickelodeon) SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nickelodeon) December 11 A Christmas Miracle...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
tvseriesfinale.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

An Amazon Prime Video period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream. In the third season, Midge and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission while Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.
TV SERIES
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: British Version Of NBC Late-Night Comedy In The Works At Comcast-Backed Sky

EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live is heading to the UK. Deadline understands that a British version of the long-running NBC comedy variety series is in the works at Sky. The project is in the early stages of development. This would mark the most high-profile international adaptation of the Lorne Michaels-created series, which has been remade in a number of territories around the world including in China, Germany, Italy and South Korea. SNL reps are understood to be in London discussing the deal with Sky, which is owned by Comcast, the media conglomerate that also owns NBC. SNL is produced by Broadway Video and SNL...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy