TV Series

‘SWAT’ Season 5 Episode 8 Photos: “Safe House” Preview

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.W.A.T.‘ star Alex Russell makes his series directorial debut with season five episode eight. “Safe House” will air on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. The season five cast is led by Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Alex Russell stars as Jim Street, Jay Harrington plays David...

www.showbizjunkies.com

#Swat#Television Series#Cbs
