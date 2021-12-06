‘SWAT’ Season 5 Episode 8 Photos: “Safe House” Preview

There’s another photo out there from Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 worth talking about, and this one puts the focus on Baker. So what is she going to be up to in “Reality Check”? Unfortunately, the photo above doesn’t give large amount of clues as to what her storyline is going to be — in the end, it may just be tangled up with Frank’s. From what we’ve heard at the moment, Tom Selleck’s character will be in the midst of a debate over a podcast. Should he be going on it? There’s a significant part of him that thinks that this will be a way in order to get his voice out there; however, we know at least one person on his team thinks it may be an ambush. We’ve heard from Garrett in some of the previews that he’s absolutely concerned over the idea.

