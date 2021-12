The Social Security Administration (SSA) has just revealed that its workforce is likely to come back to work to their offices and other worksites come January 2022. Per the administration’s recent memo, it was noted that the senior leadership has already started re-entering office, adding that by January 3 of next year, it was also revealed that they intend to start the safe return of SSA’s workforce onsite, alongside some sufficient notice, and in accordance with the program’s workplace safety plan (WSP), according to GBR. Additionally, the administration also put into consideration the lessons acquired during this ongoing pandemic.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO