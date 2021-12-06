Pickup Truck Driver, 26, Airlifted In Fiery Hunterdon County Crash

A pickup truck driver was airlifted with serious injuries Sunday following a fiery crash in Hunterdon County, state police said.

David Burton, 26, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Colorado when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a sign and several trees on Route 579 southbound near milepost 30.1 in Alexandria Township just after 8 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The truck then caught fire, causing Burton serious injuries, Curry said.

Burton, of Pittstown, was extricated from the vehicle by the Quakertown Fire Company before being airlifted via Northstar to Lehigh Valley Health Network-Cedar Crest Facility, the department said on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected by this difficult incident,” the fire company said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, Curry said.

