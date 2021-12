MAC What in Carnation Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick ($22.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a light pink with subtle, warm undertones and a natural finish. It had medium color coverage, which was as marketed, that applied somewhat evenly, though not badly for this type of color. It had a lightweight, slightly thinner texture that had some slip but never felt slippery on my lips. The color lasted for three hours and felt lightly hydrating, but it was a long way away from the claimed wear time.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO