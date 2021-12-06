DOJ: Pasco County Man Gets More Than 17 Years For Possessing Images Of Sexual Abuse Of Children

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Charles Poole, 49, Hudson, to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for possessing images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Poole was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Poole had been found guilty by a federal jury on July 9, 2021.

According to court documents, after an electronic service provider reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children the upload and receipt of images depicting the sexual abuse of children by an account linked to Poole, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations began an investigation.

Agents executed a search warrant at Poole’s residence and seized electronic devices that contained images of child sexual abuse material, including young children and toddlers. A forensic examination of Poole’s cellphones revealed evidence of his desire to engage in incest.

The investigation revealed that Poole groomed a 12-year-old child over an extended time and eventually sexually abused this child in tandem with this child’s mother.

Poole also possessed photos that depicted his sexual assault of this child.

“A serial child predator will now be behind bars, making our communities safer for our most vulnerable,” said HSI Tampa acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Silliman. “This sentencing is the result of the strong law enforcement partnership between HSI and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Ilyssa Spergel and Frank Murray.

