The Dugout: We'll see

By Jared Wyllys The Dugout
Athens Daily Review
 2 days ago

It can be really tough to resist the urge to rush to judgment. I don't know that our ability to allow something to develop before we try and make up our minds about it really has deteriorated or if it just seems that way lately. I know I tend toward optimism,...

Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Legend Gil Hodges Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges Sunday received a long-awaited selection to the baseball Hall of Fame. FILE — Los Angeles Dodger Gil Hodges is greeted by teammate Don Demeter (left) and Dodger batboy (right) as he crosses the plate after hitting the winning home run in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the 1959 World Series. The Dodgers’ 5-4 victory gave them a commanding three games to one-lead over the Chicago White Sox in the series. October 5, 1959. (Getty Images) The Golden Days Era Committee selected Hodges at its meeting in Orlando, Fla....
MLB
masnsports.com

More on Orioles trade speculation and minor league manuevering

The amount of trade and free agent activity is making heads spin. A dizzying pace that can be explained only by the upcoming deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires on Wednesday, which also explains why the deadline for tendering contracts to arbitration-eligible players has been...
MLB
MLB
Cheddar News

MLB Lockout Continues After Club Owners, MLBPA Failed to Reach Deal on Collective Bargaining Agreement

A lockout is now in place for Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and players association expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said both sides were unable to negotiate a new contract by that time, so the league locked out the players on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. The lockout also means trades and free agency deals have to stop for now. Dodgers Nation lead editor Clint Pasillas joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MLB
Sportico

MLB Lockout Likely to Leave Players With a Worse Deal

Today’s guest columnist is Joel G. Maxcy, professor and head of sport business at Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business. The last quarter of the 20th century saw American professional sport unions utilize labor law to make considerable advances in compensation and working conditions. Notwithstanding, the 21st century has seen an about-face. Union gains are hardly erased, but owners have been able to exploit labor laws, and the use of the lockout in particular, to roll back considerable union gains of the last century. The trend of rolling back those advances will likely continue with Major League Baseball’s current lockout, as...
NFL
Sportico

Baseball’s New Labor Wars That Needn’t Be

Today’s guest columnist is Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College and author of several books on the economics of baseball. He has consulted in the past both for the MLB Players Association and the commissioner’s office. MLB has entered its first work stoppage since 1995. It is not surprising to see the union and the commissioner’s office each declaring the other side to be unwilling to engage in serious bargaining. Nor is it surprising to see media coverage raise the temperature with yet more incendiary rhetoric, such as: “The first day of MLB’s work stoppage produced hostility, resentment, anxiety,...
NFL
FanSided

Rule 5 Draft: Red Sox steal another dark horse reliever from Yankees

The Boston Red Sox and Chaim Bloom continue to steal prospects from their arch-rival, the New York Yankees. Last year, it was Garrett Whitlock. That worked out pretty well for Boston. Brian Cashman made Whitlock available by failing to put him on the Yankees’ 40-man roster. Bloom turned around and...
MLB
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB

