Only a few hours after the third Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special aired on Bravo, headliner Dorit Kemsley was at her home in Encino when robbers broke in. It has come out since that they had smashed through a sliding glass window and took several valuables whilst Kemsley's two children were sleeping not too far away. According to reports, the reality star was also held at gunpoint, but the LAPD has yet to confirm or deny it. In the wake of the home invasion, some online made the suggestion that Kemsley might have been faking the incident, and co-star Garcelle Beauvais is coming to her aid.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO