Dortmund furious after Bayern defeat, Man United win Ralf Rangnick’s debut, Real Madrid pull clear in LaLiga

By Chronicle Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a weekend of soccer! We say it every weekend, and every weekend it’s true. We saw Manchester United get a first win under Ralf Rangnick, Bayern Munich wrap up a controversial derby over Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid edge away at the top of LaLiga and Inter Milan put Jose Mourinho...

ESPN

Rangnick's task at Man United, Juventus trouble on and off the pitch, Real Madrid take control in LaLiga

The European soccer weekend was its usual wild and wonderful self: Manchester United have their new manager (and completed a dull draw at Chelsea), Real Madrid shrugged off their most credible challenger to date in LaLiga's title race, and Juventus suffered on-pitch woe against Atalanta to go with the police investigation off it. Elsewhere, we learned more about Bayern Munich's strength in depth, Napoli's brilliance in Serie A, Liverpool's latest record in England, and Arsenal's progress under Mikel Arteta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United’s talented squad after taking interim manager role

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hailed the “talent” in Manchester United’s squad after taking charge until the end of the season.United confirmed on Monday that Rangnick would be the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the short term, and would stay on at the club for two years after his coaching stint to offer consultancy to the club’s hierarchy. “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick said. “The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”More to follow... Read More Gary Neville welcomes Ralf Rangnick to Manchester UnitedRalf Rangnick ‘targets Amadou Haidara’ as first Man United signingMichael Carrick refutes suggestion Ralf Rangnick picked Man United team at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Real Madrid pad LaLiga lead with win over Athletic Bilbao

Karim Benzema scored his 12th league goal of the season as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao in a narrow 1-0 win at the Bernabeu on Wednesday to move seven points clear at the top of the LaLiga table. Benzema slotted home in the 40th minute -- after Marco Asensio's shot...
MLS
punditarena.com

Ralf Rangnick outlines first transfer target as Man United boss

Ralf Rangnick has outlined his first transfer target as Manchester United boss, if he is to get the interim job. It is being reported that Rangnick’s appointment will be announced at some point this weekend, with his first game to potentially be against Arsenal on Thursday night. And by the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Paul Merson dismisses Ralf Rangnick’s credentials as Man United manager

Paul Merson dismisses Ralf Rangnick credentials. Paul Merson has dismissed the managerial credentials of Ralf Rangnick, with the German set to take interim charge of Manchester United. Rangnick has reportedly agreed to take on the role of interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season before staying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ralf Rangnick to decide whether Manchester United will complete LaLiga star’s transfer or not

Ahead of his arrival, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick may have already been tasked to make the final say on a potential transfer. Manchester United has officially announced the appointing of Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager but his working visa is still being processed. However, as early as now, an important task already awaits the German tactician.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kelo.com

Soccer-Dortmund left fuming over Bayern’s winning penalty decision

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) – Borussia Dortmund’s players and coach were left fuming over the decision to award a 77th minute penalty that handed Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a 3-2 victory in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski converted the spot kick after a lengthy VAR review of...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Ralf Rangnick reveals why he joined Man United as manager

Newly signed interim manager Ralf Rangnick reveals why he joined Man United amid the club’s brutal season. Known as the Godfather of German football coaches, Rangnick also mentored Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, successful German bosses in English football. With the departure of then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Man United aims to turn their season around, possibly building toward a successful future with Rangnick. Indeed, it seems that he is happy with the recent move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Ralf Rangnick's debut online, TV channel, odds

Premier League action on Sunday sees Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford as the Red Devils play their first match under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. United are coming off of that wild 3-2 win over Arsenal and can pull within three points of the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Palace have failed to win any of their last three games, resting in 11th place. Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Free-thinking Michael Carrick shows Ralf Rangnick he's a man worth keeping around

As a player, Michael Carrick was known more for his passing, but as a manager he began with a dummy that seemed to fool everyone. Manchester United’s caretaker started off by saying his beliefs were “very similar” to those of the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Villarreal manager Unai Emery admitted it was hard to know who Carrick would choose for his first game in charge but confidently predicted that Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Gary Neville explains what Man United should do with Ralf Rangnick

He doesn’t want the club making the same mistake they did with Solskjaer. Gary Neville has explained what Manchester United should do with Ralf Rangnick, now that his time as interim manager has begun. Neville was speaking with Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football about Rangnick’s first game in charge,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Real Madrid can compete with Liverpool, Man City, Bayern Munich to win Champions League - Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid's flying start to the season shows they can compete with Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich to win the Champions League. Madrid have won eight games in row in all competitions, a run of form that has left them eight points clear as LaLiga leaders in Spain and top of Champions League group D ahead of their match with Inter Milan at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

