MAGNET Restaurant / Undecorated

Tres Machos, 2313 Westwood Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee drink with no lid at the drink station; fork and food debris found in hand sink by cook line (hand sinks are for handwashing only); raw chicken and bacon incorrectly stored above ready-to-eat foods; tortilla bowls stored on a low shelf are not covered; observed dried food debris on knives and utensils in clean storage and on ice scoop at bar; dish machine sanitizer level is at 0 ppm; observed an employee use dishes, wash but not sanitize, and then use again; observed mildew buildup in ice chute at soda dispenser and dried residue on tea dispensers and soda gun nozzle; temperatures of multiple foods (rice, refried beans, queso, black beans, carnitas) are too low; temperatures of multiple foods (raw steak, chicken, cheese, cooked carnitas, broth) are too high; tomatoes, cooked pasta and cooked meat do not have date marks; physical and online menus do not indicate that huevos rancheros can be served undercooked; multiple spray bottles are unlabeled; degreaser incorrectly stored near food; raw meat incorrectly thawing at room temperature on counter; observed small flies and mouse droppings throughout kitchen and storage; dead mouse found in a trap in back dry storage area; single-service foil pans are not being stored inverted; corn tortillas incorrectly stored in grocery bags; cardboard is being used to store items on prep table; observed standing water in lowboy unit; back side of small prep unit (with raw beef) is in disrepair; pitted stone bowls are being used to serve guacamole and other foods; observed dust, grease, dried food residue and/or mold and mildew on many surfaces (sides of grills, outside of trash cans and chip cans, on steam table, sauce and spice containers, shelves, shelf liners, inside refrigerators); mop sink doesn’t have a proper backflow prevention device installed; dumpster lid is open; floor tiles throughout kitchen and walk-in cooler are cracked; lights are burnt out or missing in hood system, kitchen by walk-in cooler, dish room and in storage areas.

