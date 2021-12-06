ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Drone Logistics and Transportation Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market report also...

Off-Street Parking Management System Market is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth Prospects | 3M, IBM, Xerox

Latest released the research study on Global Off-Street Parking Management System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Off-Street Parking Management System Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Off-Street Parking Management System. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nortech Control Systems Limited (United Kingdom),3M Co. (United States),Swarco AG (Austria),Cubic Corporation (United States),Amano Corporation (Japan),Kudelski Group (SKIDATA AG) (Switzerland),TIBA Parking LLC (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria),Xerox Corporation (United States).
Traditional core banking solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | SAP, IBM, Fiserv

Latest released the research study on Global Traditional core banking solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Traditional core banking solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Traditional core banking solutions. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP SE (Germany),Infosys Limited (India),IBM Corporation (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Tata Consultancy Services (India),Capgemini SE (France),Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (India),Temenos Group AG (Switzerland),Misys (United Kingdom),Fiserv, Inc. (United States).
Clean-in-Place System Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Sani-Matic, Melegari Manghi, Scanjet Systems

Clean-In-Place cleaning also referred to as CIP cleaning. It is a process of cleaning interior product contact surfaces such as process pipes, vessels and equipment, without disassembly. Clean-In-Place (CIP) is the most modern filling systems that is being incorporated in the industries. CIP systems normally operate automatically and remove the human element. It is commonly used in hygiene critical industries namely Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical to clean a wide series of plant. During CIP a mix of chemicals, heat and water is used to clean machinery, vessels or pipe work without dismantling plant. The process can be one shot, where everything goes to drain or recovery, which reprocess most of the liquid.
Cosmetic Skin Care Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Beiersdorf, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson and Johnson

Cosmetic skin care products are intended to moisturize, soften, hydrate the skin, reduce the odor, and remove makeup, dirt, oil, & dead skin cells. Rising awareness about natural ingredients used in skin care products are fueling the growth of the market but, rising awareness for natural treatment product is likely limiting the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing geriatric population, as well as the disposable income of the emerging economies, is creating high demand for anti-aging skin care products. It has been observed that global warming is responsible for growing sun protection and UV rays protection cream. Moreover, packing and labeling of the product plays an important role to create strength in the market.
The cleansing brushes give a deeper clean than what you get with your hands it also prepares the skin beautifully for makeup and other skincare, and help to reduce breakouts too. For instance according to the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology initiate that wearing cosmetics and long-wearing products require a deeper cleansing for your skin, for that use of a sonic cleansing brush is more effective in removing makeup than manual cleansing. Growing concern towards glowing and healthy skin among the individuals has boosted demand for the cleansing brush.
Digital Money Transfer Market to See Booming Growth | Huawei, Mastercard, Visa, Interac

The rising digitilized across the globe is one of the strongest reasons that the digital money transfer market is growing. As it is very difficult to physically go to a bank and then follow the procedure, hence becoming the inclusion of the digital medium and thus the process is gaining high momentum. The process uses a gateway and digital accounts of both the sender and receiver. The gateway makes the process secure. The digital remittance, on the other hand, can transform the local and global economy. For example, it is studied by Statista that Transaction value in the Digital Remittances segment amounts to approximately USD 95,959 Million in 2020, thus increasing the market for digital money transfer.
Crowdsourcing Software Market to See Booming Growth | Planview, Brightidea, IdeaScale

Latest released the research study on Global Crowdsourcing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Crowdsourcing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Crowdsourcing Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Planview (United States),Brightidea (United States),Planbox Inc. (Canada),IdeaScale (United States),Sopheon Corporation (United States),IdeaConnection (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Exago, Inc. (United States),innosabi GmbH (Germany),HYPE Innovation (Germany).
Refurbished Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 5.4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Refurbished Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
Growing Demand of Transportation Sector Is Predicted to Produce Numerous Opportunities for Retread Tire Market, Fact.MR Report

Despite the negative perceptions about the quality of retread tires, they continue to remain a popular, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly option, which is boosting the growth of the retread tire market. Leading manufacturer in the retread tire market are adopting advanced manufacturing processes and strategies to eliminate operational issues in order to deliver high-quality retread tires to end-users.
Canned Tea Market Is Booming Worldwide with Arizona, Steaz, Heaven and Earth

Latest released the research study on Canned Tea Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Canned Tea Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Canned Tea. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
Training Outsourcing Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players - TrainingFolks, TTEC, AllenComm

Latest released the research study on Training Outsourcing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Training Outsourcing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Training Outsourcing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
On the go Food Packaging Market: North America will Emerge as the Largest Market Reaching an Estimated Valuation of US$ 308 Mn - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages On the go Food Packaging Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers...
Inflight Catering Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Gate Gourmet, Flying Food Group, Jetfinity

Inflight catering or airline food is a service provided by the companies to passengers during air travel as well as at the airport. Inflight Catering becomes an important part of the business nowadays, especially for the flights which serve long distances. Inflight catering includes two procedures in order to deliver the best possible services to the on-board passengers which are Meal planning and meal design. These meals are organized by expert airline catering services and served to passengers using an airline service trolley. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering procedures are important areas for inflight services. The quality and quantity of the meals served in-flight differs by the different airline companies and class of travel of an individual. The rapid growth of the aviation industry is giving fuel to inflight catering in the market.
Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Corn Oil Cake Market Growth Globally

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Corn Oil Cake is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Corn Oil Cake is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Access Control as a Service Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the access control as a service market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the access control as a service market is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11%. In this market, commercial is expected to remain the largest end use type, and managed segment is expected to remain the largest service type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing uses of cloud computing platforms and IoT technology, growing demand for cloud based hosted and managed services, and rising adoption of electronic security products in access control as a services market.
Electric Recreational Vehicle Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2027

The latest released Electric Recreational Vehicle market research of 130 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Electric Recreational Vehicle Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Electric Recreational Vehicle Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Spartan Motors, Nissan, Mercedes, FORD, Volkswagen, Winnebagos & Freightliner Custom Chassis.
Quality Assurance Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, Wipro

The latest research on "Global Quality Assurance Service Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Aircraft Engine Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening | Textron, Safran, General Electric

The latest research on "Global Aircraft Engine Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Commodity Chemicals Market Swot Analysis by key players SABIC, Covestro, Formosa Plastics

A new research document released by HTF MI with title "Global Commodity Chemicals Market Trend Anslysis & Growth 2021-2026" provides a complete assessment of Commodity Chemicals Market. The study focuses on changing market dynamics, geopolitical and regulatory policies, key players Strategies to better analyse demand at risk across various product type. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in the study are Sumitomo Chemical, SABIC, Covestro, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Air Liquide, PPG, BASF, LG Chem, Dow Chemical Company, The Linde Group, Evonik Industries, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical, INEOS, ExxonMobil Corp., Sinopec, DuPont, Bayer, Akzo Nobel & Toray Industries etc.
