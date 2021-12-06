ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Labor activist Dolores Huerta endorses Karen Bass for LA mayor

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NY7zL_0dFb9Taf00
Dolores Huerta. | Photo by Susan Ruggles via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY 2.0 )

Labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with Cesar Chavez, endorsed Rep. Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles Monday.

“Karen is uniquely positioned to be the leader that Los Angeles needs right now as it confronts the homelessness crisis,” Huerta said in a statement. “I’ve known Karen and her work for decades. When she’s faced with a challenge or crisis, she does what good organizers always do when they work in service to others — they bring people together, find common ground by listening to the people, and then develop solutions which make the most sense.”

Bass is running for mayor in 2022 to replace a termed-out Mayor Eric Garcetti. She will face several high-profile candidates in the June primary, including City Attorney Mike Feuer and City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León.

Huerta on Monday called Bass “a builder of multi-ethnic and multi- generational coalitions which stand the test of time.”

“She’s brought together Blacks and Latinos and Asians and whites; the legacies of her coalitions have had real impacts on health care, jobs and human rights in Los Angeles and beyond. She will do the same as mayor. She has been able to get results throughout her life by being a steady, patient leader who cultivates mutual respect through honesty and strength. I’m proud to support her in this fight,” Huerta said.

Huerta, 91, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962. The union merged in 1965 with the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee to form the United Farm Workers. Huerta served as UFW’s vice president until 1999, during which time she advocated for better working conditions, organized workers and negotiated contracts.

In the 1960s, Huerta was one of the organizers for the Delano grape worker strike, in which Bass took part as a teenager, according to her campaign.

“This endorsement means the world to me,” Bass said.

“Dolores Huerta’s leadership and lifelong commitment to fighting for social and economic justice served as a model for me to emulate. She inspires people wherever she goes with her optimism and tenacity. I am honored to have earned her support and I look forward to seeking her guidance and participation as we build a citywide campaign to address Los Angeles’s humanitarian crisis.”

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the general election Nov. 8.

Along with Bass, Feuer, Buscaino and de León, candidates include business leader Jessica Lall, real estate agent Mel Wilson, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and marketing executive Craig Greiwe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Effort underway to find housing for homeless near Olvera Street

An operation to find housing for people experiencing homelessness residing near Olvera Street will enter its second day Tuesday, one day after 17 previously unhoused individuals were placed into Project Roomkey and interim housing. Olvera Street, officially known as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, is facing a significant homelessness crisis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Mel Wilson
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
Karen Bass
HeySoCal

San Bernardino County previews exhibit to commemorate December 2015 terrorist attack

A special exhibit about the creation of the upcoming December 2nd “Curtain of Courage” Memorial occurred Thursday at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands. The exhibit displayed models of the “Curtain of Courage” Memorial, currently under construction at the County’s Government Center. In addition, the exhibit featured the project’s renderings and video, and introduce Walter Hood, a world-renowned landscape architect and artist who worked on its creation with the families of the 14 victims of the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack and members of the December 2nd Memorial Committee. The special exhibit runs through Dec. 19.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Labor Rights#Mayor Of Los Angeles#City#Latinos#Asians#The United Farm Workers#Ufw
HeySoCal

News in Review Nov 22- Dec 3

Hey SoCal, I’m sure you missed out on some important news while you recovered from your holiday food coma, don’t worry we go you covered with this weeks news in review. On Monday, the city of Los Angeles began requiring proof of full Covid vaccination for Angelenos patronizing restaurants, gyms, and other indoor facilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena hosting 25-hour Holocaust vigil to commemorate Remembrance Day

On Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Jan 23 at 8 p.m., the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, in partnership with the City of Pasadena, will be holding its annual “Every Person Has a Name,” a 25-hour Holocaust vigil to commemorate UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year’s event will return to the steps of Pasadena City Hall, as well as a simultaneous live stream.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

LA City Council bans possession, purchase, sale of ghost guns

The City Council Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, receipt and transportation of “ghost guns” in Los Angeles. The ordinance was requested by a motion from Councilmen Paul Koretz and Paul Krekorian, which also passed through the council unanimously. It will next go to Mayor Eric Garcetti for his signature.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 3-12

With Thanksgiving coming to a close and Christmas suddenly just around the corner, cities all over Southern California are planning events to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. And even for those who feel it is still too early to do so, a multitude of non-Christmas-themed events are still happening that will satisfy your craving of getting out of the house and engaging with your community. Here’s an updated list of fun things you can do in LA County this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy