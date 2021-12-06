Factoring Services Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Inflight catering or airline food is a service provided by the companies to passengers during air travel as well as at the airport. Inflight Catering becomes an important part of the business nowadays, especially for the flights which serve long distances. Inflight catering includes two procedures in order to deliver the best possible services to the on-board passengers which are Meal planning and meal design. These meals are organized by expert airline catering services and served to passengers using an airline service trolley. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering procedures are important areas for inflight services. The quality and quantity of the meals served in-flight differs by the different airline companies and class of travel of an individual. The rapid growth of the aviation industry is giving fuel to inflight catering in the market.

