ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scientists slam German tabloid’s pandemic coverage

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany’s main scientific organizations has accused the country’s biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who had called for tougher restrictions to reduce COVID-19 infections in Germany.

The paper published pictures of the three scientists Saturday with the headline “Trio of experts give us frustration for the holidays.” It came days after German federal and state officials , particularly for unvaccinated people, amid a surge of new cases.

The alliance said making it seem like the three researchers personally were responsible for unpopular measures could “easily contribute to a climate of opinion that has elsewhere already led to scientists being subjected to or threatened with physical or psychological violence.”

It said fact-based reporting and debate would be preferable and more effective.

Publisher Axel Springer, which owns Bild, said it understood the criticism and took it seriously.

“Scientists deserve our respect,” the company said in a statement. “Criticism of scientists and their proposal must be possible, but it should always be done in an appropriate way,” it said, adding that this was true also for Bild.

U.S. investment firm KKR holds a large stake in Axel Springer.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

German Greens slam new US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

A foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Green Party has condemned new American sanctions levied against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, slamming them as ?unacceptable? even for opponents of the project, including his faction. The Greens are likely to be part of the country's next governing coalition, set to be...
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

COVID Surge in Europe: A Preview of What’s Ahead for the U.S.?

Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Physics Nobel belies Italy's scientific brain drain

Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi will receive a shared Nobel prize at a ceremony Monday, but behind the celebrations is consternation at the brain-drain that for years has seen many young scientists leave to work abroad. Some 14,000 Italian researchers quit the country between 2009 and 2015, according to Italy's national statistics agency Istat -- a trend explained in large part by a lack of investment. "Italy is not a welcoming country for researchers, whether Italian or foreign," Parisi said in October after being awarded the Nobel prize for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems. "Research is underfunded and the situation has worsened over the past 10-15 years."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Springer
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
WebMD

Germany Imposes New Restrictions on the Unvaccinated

Dec. 3, 2021 -- Facing a new surge in COVID-19 cases and the arrival of the Omicron variant, German leaders on Thursday put into place new restrictions on unvaccinated people. People who are not vaccinated are barred from all but a few essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced at a news conference.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Action News Jax

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

BERLIN — (AP) — Austria's fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whdh.com

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabloid#Pandemic#Kkr#Berlin#Ap
eturbonews.com

WHO: Time for European vaccine mandate is now

In early November, the WHO warned that Europe was “at the epicenter” of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official, Europe should seriously consider enacting mandatory vaccination against coronavirus, in light of the latest COVID-19 resurgence on the continent. WHO’s executive director for Europe, Robb...
PHARMACEUTICALS
94.3 Jack FM

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

(Reuters) – Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and said it...
PROTESTS
Times Leader

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute...
KIDS
Times Leader

Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions

HONG KONG (AP) — The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals. The restrictions are discouraging both visitors and business travelers and add to other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Leader

With vaccine resistance high, Poland faces surge of deaths

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — As 83-year-old Hanna Zientara endured subfreezing temperatures to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Warsaw, her 30-year-old grandson was starting a Canary Islands vacation while unvaccinated and stubbornly refusing his grandmother’s repeated pleas to protect himself. “I am worried about him, but I...
WORLD
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Leader

Scholz’s team: key players in Germany’s new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz is set to become on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel’s, made up of nine men and eight women. Here’s a look at the key players.
EUROPE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientist Reveals New Data About The Beginning Of Covid Pandemic

It’s been just revealed that an important scientist in Arizona said that a wet market in China and not a lab leak is the ground zero of the novel coronavirus. EU Az Central notes that Michael Worobey’s research was published on Nov. 18 in the journal Science. A lab leak...
SCIENCE
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy