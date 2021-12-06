Artificial Intelligence in Stadium Market is Going to Boom with Byrom Plc, Centurylink, Cisco Systems

The factor increasing the adoption of the elastomeric coating owing to the benefits like resistance to solvents and micro-organisms, along with chalking, good resistance against cracking, peeling, flaking, blistering, string adhesion strength, superior performance and many others has been driving the growth of the elastomeric coating market during the forecast period. Similarly, the factors like increase in the demand for energy-efficient roof systems, along with the growing attractiveness of the tilt-up concrete in the construction and building, increasing demand for the waterproofing, rapidly growing construction industry across the globe, roof coating solutions and increasing renovation of the already existing homes and offices have also been expected to improve the growth of the elastomeric coating market.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO