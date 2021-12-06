ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab This Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Code for Patriots-Bills

By Bob Wankel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday Night Football is the last chance for bettors to score a win in Week 13 of the NFL season. Two AFC East rivals are going head to head in one of the better Monday night games of the year. There will be plenty of attention on this game from sports...

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills’ RB Matt Breida commented on his play last week, with HC Sean McDermott saying that he has earned more touches in the offense next week. “I was able to break off a big chunk in the first play,” Breida said, via BuffaloNews.com. “I was able to get out there. And then came back to me twice. I think it was just one of the things where like, when you get a rhythm going – [Buffalo offensive coordinator] (Brian) Daboll knows that, too. When you’ve got a rhythm, whether pass or run, you just want to keep that going.”
Patriots grab sixth straight win with 36-13 victory over Titans

In another rock fight of a football game, the New England Patriots came away with a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The win is the Patriots’ sixth straight, improving their record to 8-4. It was a slow day for both offenses early on, as each...
Mac Jones
Patriots Enemy Profile: Buffalo Bills

Six in a row! Six! That is what the current winning streak is for the New England Patriots. During this winning streak, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 211-63 with the defense allowing only 10.5 points per game. Mac Jones continues to make strides each week. In making those improvements, he also has had some setbacks. In last week’s win against Tennessee, he overthrew Hunter Henry on a deep pass along with many throws that were not accurate. One throw that was intended for Jonnu Smith was thrown behind him and almost ran back for a touchdown the other way.
Controversial Josh Allen hit has Bills’ Sean McDermott fuming at officiating

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got back to their winning ways on Thanksgiving Day, as they took down the New Orleans Saints in a convincing 31-6 road win. While that victory gave Bills Mafia a giant sigh of relief, given how wobbly Buffalo had looked in the few games prior to Week 12, head coach Sean McDermott was not entirely happy about it, particularly because he felt the officials failed to call a penalty on Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo for hitting Allen in the leg.
Patriots, Bills face off with first place in AFC East up for grabs

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off Monday night in Buffalo with first place in the AFC East on the line. When the NFL schedule came out in May, not many Patriot fans thought the December 6 Monday night game in Buffalo would have so much on the line.
#Patriots #American Football #Afc East #Caesars Sportsbook #The Buffalo Bills
Bills getting healthier ahead of Patriots match up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills opened their week on a healthy note with starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right guard Spencer Brown cleared from the COVID-19/reserve list. Coach Sean McDermott also announced starting guard Jon Feliciano practiced after missing the past four games on injured reserve...
ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round Week 13 Edition

The Detroit Lions are awful and will likely continue to own the No. 1 overall pick. Amidst all of the head coaching chaos in college football, we’ve now arrived at conference championship weekend for the collegiate ranks. Players are committing to the Senior Bowl and de-committing from their schools of choice. And we’ve seen some great individual performances over the past months.
How are the freaking Patriots in 1st place?

All we got was one season of bad Patriots football. That just isn’t right. Unfortunately my Sunday included watching the Patriots beat Tennessee but I had to do a little scouting in advance of the big Monday night showdown with the Bills.
The Top Patriots vs. Bills Player Props Picks

The NFL tripped over a great one for its Monday Night Football offering to wrap up Week 13. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet for the first time this season with New England holding a half game lead atop the AFC East. The Bills finally got over the hump last season, taking the division title from New England after so many years, but now Bill Belichick and rookie quarterback Mac Jones are threatening to steal it right back. This mouth-watering contest promises a bevy of interesting individual matchups on the field.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots’ 1st Half Playcalling

The weather at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo has been an obvious factor in Monday night’s game between the Bills and the New England Patriots. The contest quickly turned into a ground battle with both teams opting to run the ball as often as possible. However, the Patriots took that methodology...
Patriots-Bills Week 13 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — This is a big one. After winning six straight and turning their season around, the Patriots will now have the opportunity to prove that they belong atop the AFC East. On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills will be eager to take back their spot as division leaders — and they’ll have 70,000 of their closest friends cheering them on to make that happen. On what will be a freezing cold, very windy and possibly wet Monday night in Buffalo, the Patriots and Bills will duke it out. Here’s how the WBZ and CBS Boston sports team sees this...
Patriots Jones' set for Bills' test

FOXBORO — Over his last three years in New England, Tom Brady never lost to the Bills. What he did do was struggle. After Buffalo coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017, Brady threw four touchdowns and five interceptions against Buffalo's defense before leaving Foxboro. The Patriots scored more than 24 points once in six meetings. McDermott's key to containing the greatest quarterback of all time was hiding his defense in plain sight. The Bills disguised a handful of schemes with the same pre-snap picture, forcing Brady to wait before he could diagnose the coverage and attack its soft spots. Now, Buffalo ranks No. 1 in the league in pass defense, and Brady's successor, another cerebral passer who derives his power from pre-snap processing, will take his first crack at the Bills on Monday night. Good luck, kid. "It's hard to know which safety is coming or if it's a boundary corner or which linebacker is coming, or if they're going to drop out and fake like they're going to come," Bill Belichick said this week. "If they're going to stunt the line, if they're going to play base, if they're going to rotate, not rotate. They just do a good job on all those things." Last week, the Bills defense took a hit when All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL in a win at New Orleans. On Thursday, Pats wide receiver Jakobi Meyers described the loss as "huge." Though for Meyers, who primarily plays out of the slot, the challenge will hardly change. The Bills are a top-5 defense against No. 2 wideouts and slot receivers, per Football Outsiders' opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, DVOA. Therefore, most of the Patriots' receiving opportunities may fall to tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The problem is, after quarterback, playing tight end in the Patriots' system requires making more reads before and after the snap than any other position. So cracking the Bills' code will require Jones and Henry or Smith to be on the same page. "They're very experienced, so they know how to mess with us offensively to make us think it's one thing and it's actually another," Henry said. "Disguising blitzes, all different kind of things that make it hard for us to read it out pre-snap and then you have to make decisions sometimes post-snap on those things because those guys are holding it for a long time until right when the ball is snapped." As for Jones, even if the rookie deciphers Buffalo's disguise, his work is far from over. Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer rank among the best coverage players at their position. Poyer ranks third in the AFC with five interceptions, while Hyde's grabbed three and broken up four other passes. Baiting them with play-action or other means of misdirection might be Jones' best hope at displacing them, arguably the league's best safety tandem. "Just with the experience they have at safety, obviously those guys have played a lot of football," Jones said. "Eighteen years combined, they're on the same page." Last week against Tennessee, another aggressive, zone-based defense, the Patriots ran play-action in 37% of their offensive snaps. It unlocked several easy throws for Jones and produced 210 passing yards, with the rookie otherwise struggling in traditional dropbacks. Pairing those passes with misdirection run looks — draws, wham and counter plays — would make sense on the surface, following Belichick's assessment of the Bills on Wednesday. "The whole defense is aggressive in everything," Belichick said. "It's why they're one of the best defenses in the league. They're aggressive on the run, aggressive on the pass. They cover well. They rush well. They play zone, play man-to-man, they blitz and mix it up. They're good at all of it." Then again, the Bills have allowed completions on barely half of their opponents' play-action passes this season, per Sports Info. Solutions; another indication that weaknesses in their pass coverage may be a mirage, and the Pats' clearest path to victory will be on the ground and asking as little of their rookie quarterback as possible. "They present every challenge. ...They lead almost every category or they're in the top-10. They don't do a lot of things bad, so we've just got to be ready to go," Jones said. "They have a really good mix of experience and team speed. They play hard, and they play together. It's a great defense, and they don't really have many flaws."
Look: Patriots center David Andrews laughs in the face of Buffalo blizzard

New England Patriots center David Andrews was not phased by the snow in Orchard Park ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The New England Patriots have the opportunity to hold the best record in the AFC on Monday night. They can do so with a win over the Buffalo Bills in snowy and windy Orchard Park, NY.
