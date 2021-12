On Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Philadelphia Union will face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final at a sold-out Subaru Park. The Union advanced to the Conference Final for the first time in franchise history following their penalty kick shootout win against Nashville SC. Goalkeeper Andre Blake was the hero in the match with two penalty kick saves on Hany Mukhtar and Aníbal Godoy as Nashville went 0/4 from the spot. It only took two penalty kick goals from defender Jack Elliott and youngster midfielder Jack McGlynn to advance in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO