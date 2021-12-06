Hampton University Department of Architecture Chair, Robert Easter, to be Inducted into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows
Hampton University Department of Architecture Chair, Robert L. Easter, will be inducted into the American Institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows on Dec. 8th at a ceremony in Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. “Congratulations to Mr. Robert L. Easter for receiving this esteemed award. Our faculty continue to...hamptonroadsmessenger.com
