(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 airline passengers unexpectedly stranded in the small town of Gander on the island of Newfoundland, Canada, when 38 planes from around the globe were rerouted to its airport during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The planes also contained several animals, one of which was a bonobo (an endangered great ape) named Unga who was traveling from Belgium to her new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO