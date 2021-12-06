ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

230,000-Plus Pounds Of Ham, Pepperoni Recalled After Listeria Found

By CBS News
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products shipped to retail stores nationwide are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. Alexander & Hornung, a St. Clair Shores, Michigan-based business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., initiated the recall after product sampling detected the bacteria that...

www.news9.com

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Food Alert – 234,391 Pounds of Ham & Pepperoni Recalled

This is not the time of year you want to hear about ham recalls, but here we are, a few weeks from Christmas and Alexander & Hornung in Michigan (a part of the Perdue Meat Company) is recalling about 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is some nasty stuff.
OWATONNA, MN
12newsnow.com

Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of fully cooked hams, pepperoni that could be in your fridge or freezer

KENTUCKY, USA — It's time to check your refrigerator and freezer. There's another recall involving food, specifically meats. The Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The meats might be contaminated with listeria,...
FOOD SAFETY
