Did you happen to watch that debacle Saturday night? If you were able to stay until the end of Iowa’s no-show performance in that 41-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game, you deserve a pat on the back. It was awful, an embarrassment to the conference, and a signal the Big Ten needs change. It is time to do away with divisions and take the two best teams to the conference championship game.

