It has been a while since the developers of Warframe announced the upcoming story arc The New War in July. In order to fully prepare both old and new players for this major update, the developers carried out a series of events to help players grind faster and understand the story that has hitherto been released. The Road to The New War event rewarded players who participated in-game items and walked everyone through the main story again on Twitch. The release date of The New War has finally been decided. It is set to be released on December 15th. In the announcement, the developers also revealed Warframe’s largest cinematic trailer ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO