Andover Elementary School students' artwork shines in DC

When a group of Andover Elementary School students spent their art class in September drawing Connecticut-themed ornaments, it seemed like a regular activity. Had they looked more closely at what they were drawing on, though, they would have read where their ornament designs were eventually headed — the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting held on the Ellipse of the White House Thursday night.

Twenty-four ornaments drawn by Andover students ranging from Grades 1 to 6 were sent to Washington to be featured on the White House’s Connecticut Christmas Tree for the Ornaments Across the USA program. The program decorates a small tree for each U.S. state, province and territory, and the decorated trees encircle the much larger National Christmas Tree.

STUDENTS’ ORNAMENTS HANG AT WHITE HOUSE

WHAT: Ornaments designed by Andover Elementary School students were chosen to be hung on the state Christmas Tree on the White House Ellipse.

WHY: Under the Ornaments Across America program run by the National Parks Foundation, one class from one school district for each state, territory and province is chosen to create ornament designs for their tree.

WHERE: All of the trees for each state, province and territory circle the National Christmas Tree on the White House lawn.

Both the National Park Service and the state Department of Education coordinated the program, creating 3-D printed versions of the local ornament designs from the paper templates the Andover students drew.

Andover Superintendent Valerie Bruneau said that when she heard from the state in September that only one class from one school from each state would be chosen to decorate their state’s tree, she immediately got to work to ensure Andover was that district, employing an art class that spans multiple grade levels.

Once the state confirmed in September that Andover got the job designing the ornaments for the Connecticut tree, the hard part for Bruneau was keeping it a secret from students and their families until Thanksgiving when the National Park Service and its foundation updated their website, revealing the winning ornaments.

“Most of the kids didn’t figure out where their ornament was going until the week before Thanksgiving,” Bruneau said on Sunday. She added that one second-grader was able to figure it out and told their mother, but was not taken seriously.

“The mom came to my office in late October and said, ‘She’s so cute, she thinks her ornament is going to the White House,’ and I said, ‘close the door — it is,’” Bruneau recounted, swearing the mom to secrecy.

Bruneau, who traveled to Washington late last week to see the tree decorated, said it is located on the South Lawn of the White House alongside the other state trees, which surround the large National Christmas Tree. She added that one student’s ornament from each state also ended up on the tree inside the White House Visitors Center.

“When I went down there, I was just so proud,” Bruneau said. She added that the students who created the ornaments are also proud.

“This is not only a point of pride for them because they’re from Andover Elementary, but it’s a point of pride because they’re from a small town,” she said.

“With 158 school districts in Connecticut, Andover will probably never get this opportunity again, so these kids will know they have something no one else in Andover will have,” she added.

Several parents of the students also expressed their pride that their children’s school was chosen.

“It’s an honor that out of 169 towns, Andover is being recognized,” said Roberta Dougherty, whose son Jack, a sixth-grader, drew a preying mantis for his ornament design because they are the state insect.

She said Bruneau had teased her early on that something big was coming, and finally revealed what it was after Thanksgiving.

“It’s a great memory for him,” Dougherty added.

Erin Boris was excited that her two children, Nate and Hilary, were able to design ornaments for the White House.

“It’s really fantastic that our little elementary school was chosen,” she said, adding, “We never had any inkling that our students would be involved in something so big.”

Boris said Nate’s ornament design was the Connecticut flag, and Hilary drew a whale’s tail splashing out of the sea for her ornament.

“It’s great to see this recognition for the kids. We don’t often get these opportunities because we’re a smaller school,” said Steve Fuss, whose daughter Aria drew a scene of the state capital building for her ornament.

Fuss said he is planning a trip with his family to Washington so they can see the ornament in person.

Bruneau said that laminated paper copies of the ornaments will be displayed on a Christmas tree set up in a gazebo between the Andover Town Hall and the elementary school so that people in town can see what the ornaments look like.

“It’s fantastic for them,” she said.