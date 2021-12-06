ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stripe buys OpenChannel

 5 days ago

Stripe, a global technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet, today...

Open Banking: Offering Businesses Technology Capabilities

The open banking industry is thriving. It can significantly alter how banks and their clients interact, offering both scale and considerably greater speed. Open banking connects banks, third parties, and technical providers – enabling them to simply and securely exchange data to their customers’ benefit. Regulators, predictably, have...
Raiffeisenbank adds Smart Engine QR code scan technology

The QR-code scanning technology developed by Smart Engines has been introduced into Raiffeisen Online Russia. The implemented solution improved the quality of QR codes and barcode scanning for payment operations in a mobile application. High scanning precision is ensured even for damaged or non-standard QR codes. Thanks to an up-to-date...
Tinkoff launches open-service tool for analysing business processes

Tinkoff’s Centre for AI technologies has unveiled ETNA – the first service on the Russian market that helps to analyse and predict a wide range of data-driven processes, ranging from precipitation levels in upcoming winter months to a company’s recruitment needs. About ETNA. ETNA is an open-source...
Pinterest: To Buy Or Not To Buy

Pinterest has a unique position as a scrap-book style social media platform of design and inspiration focus. Pinterest (PINS) stock price is down 56% from its 52-week high and trades at $39. Pinterest has a unique positioning as a scrapbook sharing style social media platform with e-commerce expansion ambitions, which does not have the controversy and scrutiny that its larger peers Meta Platforms (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) attract. Given the previous reported takeover talks between PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Pinterest in October for a potential buyout at $70 - since dropped by PayPal due to shareholder push-back - and the previous apparent approach by Microsoft for a buyout at $80 reported in February, Pinterest evidently has a for sale sign for the right suitor. One could conclude that Pinterest’s CEO/co-founder Ben Silbermann is receptive to being acquired by an acquirer that 1) fits with Pinterest’s culture and values 2) will provide strategic benefits to Pinterest and help Pinterest to accelerate its growth 3) allow to operate with relative independence (think LinkedIn following its acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)).
Affirm launches cashback rewards

Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a set of updates to the Affirm App that bring consumers increased flexibility and purchasing power. Previously, consumers could use the Affirm App to shop online or in-store at virtually any retailer and pay over time...
Identitii joins Nice Actimize X-Sight marketplace

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) (‘Identitii’, ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has joined the NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace, which matches technology providers with financial institutions searching for innovative financial crime solutions, including anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF). The NICE Actimize X-Sight Marketplace is the...
BitPay merchants to accept Shiba Inu

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced that due to overwhelming demand, merchants can immediately accept Shiba Inu (SHIB) for payments and consumers can buy, store and swap SHIB in the BitPay Wallet app. Even though it started as a meme, the strong...
Plaid gets ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified

Plaid was founded on the principle that people should be in control over where and how they share their financial information. Core to this principle is people’s ability to share their data securely and with the peace of mind that the data is handled appropriately. As part of our continued commitment to Security and Privacy, we are proud to announce that Plaid is ISO27001 and ISO27701 certified.
Alloy introduces partner centre

Alloy, the leading identity decisioning platform for banks and fintech companies, today announced the debut of its Partner Center, a new dedicated resource for clients to gain more transparency into its partner integrations. Through the Partner Center, Alloy brings the best technology and data providers into full view for it's...
Glia and Clinc partner on customer experience for FIs

Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced its partnership with Clinc, a leader in conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for banking. The integration of Clinc’s technology into Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform will allow financial institutions to modernize customer interactions for the digital world. Clinc’s conversational...
UK digital bank Monument launches first savings product

After receiving its full banking licence and commencing its property investment lending activity, Monument launches its app and first suite of savings products to the market. Monument’s savings products are designed to be simple, fair and easy to use. One of the key differences it offers is an exceptional client service using modern technology, allowing clients to open savings accounts in minutes, making the process one of the quickest in the market.
Mambu fundraise pushes valuation to $4.9bn

Mambu, a market-leading, modern SaaS banking platform, has announced raising €235 million in an EQT Growth-led Series E funding round, the largest financing round to date for a banking software platform. The funding brings the company's valuation to €4.9 billion post money, making it one of the highest-valued B2B...
Affirm B2B BNPL spinoff Resolve raises $25m

Resolve announced today that it has raised an additional $25 million in strategic equity funding to meet rising demand from business-to-business (B2B) companies seeking to simplify their net terms payments and embed B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions into their payment workflows. Launched as a spinout from Affirm in...
TAS migrates POS payment acceptance services to AWS

Cloud and security. These are the keywords TAS Group is focusing on to offer its customers and partners increasingly agile solutions, guaranteeing the highest levels of performance, safety and scalability. TAS Group has been playing a central role in the payments industry for over 35 years. For more than a...
Pushing for Industry Standardization of “The Machine”

For the global finance industry, changes in the business environment have created tremendous opportunities and unique challenges. The advent and broad adoption of cloud computing technology has allowed for data to be captured more easily than in the past. And the rapid increase in computing power combined with the reduction in cost has made processing vast amounts of information possible in ways it had not been previously. What’s more, the acceptance of information security standards has allowed businesses the opportunity to outsource functions with confidence. This confluence of trends is a prime opportunity for financial institutions to derive actionable insights from their data and add value to their organizations.
Interactive Brokers launches mobile trading platform for socially conscious investors

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today introduced IMPACT to investors worldwide. IMPACT is a patent pending mobile trading application designed to help investors easily align their portfolios with their values and help shape the future they wish to see. Expanding upon our Environmental, Social and Governance...
Fintech trends: What trends will shape the fintech landscape in 2022?

From eye-watering funding rounds to the acceleration of digital payments and the rise of ecommerce - the fintech sector has continued to demonstrate its innovation and agility, even in the most challenging of times. With the new year just around the corner, this is an opportune time to take a moment to reflect on some of this year’s most prominent fintech trends, before sharing some predictions for what is to come in 2022.
Climate and expense management developer Sonya signs partnership with Doconomy

Norwegian climate and expense management developer Sonya has signed a partnership agreement with Swedish impact tech provider Doconomy. With the partnership Sonya will provide their clients with the possibility to measure the carbon footprint from card transactions and additional, future, bank account transactions. The partnership will substantially accelerate Sonya’s bold and ambitious commitment in assisting clients in the transition to a more sustainable way of working and living.
