Stripe buys OpenChannel

Pinterest has a unique position as a scrap-book style social media platform of design and inspiration focus. Pinterest (PINS) stock price is down 56% from its 52-week high and trades at $39. Pinterest has a unique positioning as a scrapbook sharing style social media platform with e-commerce expansion ambitions, which does not have the controversy and scrutiny that its larger peers Meta Platforms (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) attract. Given the previous reported takeover talks between PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Pinterest in October for a potential buyout at $70 - since dropped by PayPal due to shareholder push-back - and the previous apparent approach by Microsoft for a buyout at $80 reported in February, Pinterest evidently has a for sale sign for the right suitor. One could conclude that Pinterest’s CEO/co-founder Ben Silbermann is receptive to being acquired by an acquirer that 1) fits with Pinterest’s culture and values 2) will provide strategic benefits to Pinterest and help Pinterest to accelerate its growth 3) allow to operate with relative independence (think LinkedIn following its acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)).

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO