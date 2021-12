Apple just revealed the top apps and games across iOS, macOS, Apple Arcade, and tvOS for 2021 as has been the case each December. Last year, Genshin Impact from miHoYo was Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year. This year, League of Legends: Wild Rift (Free) is Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year while Marvel Future Revolution is Apple’s pick for iPad Game of the Year. League of Legends: Wild Rift finally arrived in more regions beginning this year and hopefully it hits a full worldwide launch by early 2022. The pick isn’t surprising given how polished League of Legends: Wild Rift is on mobile. Marvel Future Revolution can be quite a looker as well with its environments and animations but I didn’t expect it to win for iPad given we literally had Divinity Original Sin 2 hit iPad this year. Watch the League of Legends: Wild Rift trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO