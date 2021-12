Ah, the holidays: a wonderful time for caroling, decorating and cozy evenings near the fireplace. I bet somewhere there are people planning their Christmas Day meal. However, paired with the season of giving are arduous scenarios for those who have difficult times with food. Food, undeniably, is a principal part of the holiday season. For this reason, it’s certainly not atypical for anxiety to rise when the holidays roll around. You might have intrusive aunts or uncles who are telling you to eat less or more, commenting about your weight, etc. Although it comes from a place of love, it may feel uncomfortable at times, especially if you have a history of disordered eating.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO