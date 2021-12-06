The Most Powerful Engine Under $40,000: Top 10 List

Maserati is undergoing a renaissance of sorts as it looks to regain a foothold in the high-end luxury performance car market. It's working on a new version of the GranTurismo and, more importantly for its finances, is developing a new SUV called the Maserati Grecale. We know that there will be a go-faster Trofeo version, but little else has been revealed. However, Autocar in the UK is once again making some bold claims, and the latest is that the Grecale will be getting some interesting powertrain options. According to the publication, two gasoline engines will be offered at launch, one of which will be a hybrid. But more intriguing than that is a claim that we would take with a pinch of salt: the MC20 supercar's special V6 will be offered too.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO