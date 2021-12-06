Joey Fatone heads ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ special: How to watch and stream for free

Annie Live! premieres tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Watch this musical television special for free with a FuboTV subscription, and stream the show live on Peacock. Annie Live! brings this iconic musical to a live television stage. Featuring Taraji P. Henson as the hilariously sinister Miss Hannigan and Celina Smith as Annie herself, this primetime musical event will surely bring Broadway to your living room. Other members of this impressive cast include Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace. Prepare for a night of memorable music, creative costuming, intricate choreography, and all the energy of an in-person performance. You don’t want to miss NBC’s Annie Live!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO