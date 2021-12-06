ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United host Aston Villa in FA Cup third round

Cover picture for the articleManchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round...

AFP

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League's four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed. This week financially stricken Barca, Atletico, Sevilla and Villarreal are all in serious peril of bowing out at the group stage of the Champions League.
goal.com

FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
vavel.com

Gateshead 0-2 Charlton Athletic: Stockley double sends Addicks to FA Cup third round

Charlton Athletic have eased past Gateshead in the second round of the FA Cup with the Addicks emerging 2-0 winners at the Gateshead International Stadium. Jayden Stockley scored either side of halftime as Charlton came out of Tyneside with a victory over the seventh-division minnows to advance to the third round for the second time in three years.
CityXtra

Man City Learn FA Cup Third Round Opponents

The Blues will begin their quest to win a 7th FA Cup when they take on Swindon Town at the County Ground in the third round. To get to this point, Swindon defeated Crewe Alexandra away from home in the first round of the tournament 3-0, before a 2-1 victory over Walsall in the second round secured their place in the coveted third round.
newschain

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
Tribal Football

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace charged by FA

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for incidents during Saturday's Premier League game. The clubs have until Monday to respond to the allegation of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Both sets of players were unhappy with...
Yardbarker

Liverpool To Face Shrewsbury Town In FA Cup Third Round - Salah, Mane, Keita Missing Due To AFCON

Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield. The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.
fourfourtwo.com

5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round. There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.
newschain

Johnnie Jackson salutes Gateshead after Charlton reach FA Cup third round

Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson praised FA Cup opponents Gateshead after his side were given a severe test by the National League North club before winning 2-0. The Addicks made their way into Monday’s third-round draw thanks to two goals from captain Jayden Stockley – but their hosts had a whole host of chances to cause an upset during a lively performance.
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
