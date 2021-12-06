ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Takes Over Calvin Klein’s Instagram Account Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Yzb_0dFb58xN00
MEGA; Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Long time, no see! Pete Davidson made a rare appearance on social media while taking over Calvin Klein’s official Instagram account. “I got Instagram,” the Saturday Night Live star, who is dating Kim Kardahsian, captioned a selfie on Monday, December 6, wearing a white Calvin Klein T-shirt.

Moreover, the clothing brand’s Instagram bio reads, “Pete here,” with a profile picture of the Staten Island, New York, native, 28, wearing a Calvin Klein baseball cap.

Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see Pete. “OMG. IT’S HAPPENING,” one user commented. “I’m so confused, but so happy,” added another. “Welcome, Pete! We missed you,” a third person chimed in, while Pete’s longtime best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, wrote, “Are you gonna post us in our undies?” As it happens, the Calvin Klein account only follows MGK, 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVPxE_0dFb58xN00
Courtesy of Calvin Klein/Instagram

Pete left social media following his highly publicized relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in 2018. At the time, the King of Staten Island actor was vocal about the negative effects of Instagram and Twitter.

“The internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me,” he explained during an interview with Variety. “I don’t like how the internet is a place where anybody can s–t on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f–k-fest. And now, I get to enjoy my life.”

Since then, Pete occasionally pops up on social media. In fact, in early November, the former MTV personality posed with Kim, 41, her mom, Kris Jenner, and Flavor Flav for a post on the rapper’s page in celebration of Pete’s birthday.

Although Kim has yet to post a photo with Pete on her own Instagram, the A-list lovebirds, who began seeing each other after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October, are done keeping their romance “under wraps,” a source previously told Life & Style.

They couldn’t “keep it a secret any longer so they went public,” the insider added. “They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other.”

Prior to Kim, Pete dated several famous women, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor. As for the KKW Beauty founder, she and estranged husband Kanye West are still in the process of getting a divorce. Kim and the “Praise God” artist share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Comments / 1

Related
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Selfies With Dutch Tourist During Beverly Hills Outing

A trip to truly remember. During a visit to Beverly Hills, one Dutch tourist got a real thrill when he ran into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Paul Barewijk -- a music editor and reporter for RTL Boulevard in Amsterdam who was on vacation in Los Angeles over the Thanksgiving weekend -- was sight-seeing around the mansions and high-end shops of Beverly Hills when he saw Kardashian and Davidson, and pounced on the chance to snap some pics.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Show PDA During L.A. Dinner Date

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson can't seem to get enough of each other. The loved-up couple was spotted walking hand in hand as they stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles on Sunday night. In new photos shared by the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old reality TV...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

Now that's an L.A. trip to remember! A Dutch tourist got the surprise of his life when he ran into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson while out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 27, just after the Thanksgiving holiday. Paul Barewijk, who works as a music editor and reporter for talk show Rtl Boulevard and who recently arrived in Los Angeles from Amsterdam, told E! News that he first spent the day going on a walk, during which he stopped to take a photo by the Fendi x Skims collab pop-up boutique on Rodeo Drive, which was closed at the time. "So I went further for my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and walked to a park, then stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Caught With Hickey While Out With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's fling has caught the attention of everyone in the industry over the past month. The timeline moved very quickly for the two, as they began to be seen out in public more and more often. What started as an innocent Kim guest spot on Pete's...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dutch tourist wanders into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakfast date

A Dutch tourist got the surprise of his life when he found himself seated next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a breakfast date. Music journalist Paul Barewijk posted selfies with both Kardashian and Davidson – who began dating shortly after appearing on Saturday Night Live together – on Instagram on Saturday (27 November). Barewijk captioned the social media post: “OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!”People reported that he ran in to the celebrity couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and that he spotted 28-year-old Davidson first....
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Shades His Engagement To Kourtney Kardashians; Says She Hopes The Footage Gives Them “Good Ratings”

The world has been buzzing for weeks about the relationship between Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Many people believe they are couple goals, especially after Kravis recently got engaged in a romantic beach moment. But, not everyone is happy with their relationship. We already know Scott Disick’s […] The post Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Shades His Engagement To Kourtney Kardashians; Says She Hopes The Footage Gives Them “Good Ratings” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Here's Proof Kim Kardashian Is Already Bonding With Pete Davidson's Sister Casey

It looks like Pete Davidson's sense of humor runs in the family—and Kim Kardashian approves. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian took his sister Casey Davidson and mother Amy Davidson to the Brooklyn Nets' game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center. Casey later shared a photo of the family outing on her Instagram, asking her followers to "caption" a candid snapshot of herself and her sibling deep in conversation. The request prompted plenty of responses—including one from Kim, who "liked" Casey's post. Fans speculated that their online interaction might mean Kim is already getting close to Pete's fam, as their romance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
The Independent

Katherine Ryan says she’s ‘disgusted’ by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Down Bad For Kim Kardashian

Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Instagram Account Amid#The Calvin Klein#Mgk#Mtv#Flavor Flav#Life Style
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Puts ‘Family First’ in Rare Photo With All 3 Kids Amid Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

‘Tis the season! Scott Disick posted a rare photo with all three of his kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — celebrating Hanukkah. “Family first,” the Talentless founder, 38, captioned the picture via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 1. In the sweet snapshot, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, watched their dad light the menorah for the fourth night of the Jewish holiday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Kanye West Fuels Kim Kardashian Reconciliation Speculation After Sharing Photo Together

Looking for a sign? Following Kanye West’s recent comments about potentially getting back together with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, he has doubled down on his stance. The “Heartless” rapper, 44, reshared a TMZ article via his Instagram Story on Friday, November 26. The post, which included a snap of the exes kissing, featured the headline: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” He also tagged both the outlet and the Skims mogul, 41, in his social media upload.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Fast After Kanye Prays to “Get My Family Back Together”

Breakfast. It’s the most important meal of the day. Some gastronomical wisdom out there prescribes that you eat breakfast like a king. Others say this or that or the other thing is the breakfast of champions. And sometimes, if you’re very lucky, you get to feast your eyes on two parts of a surprising coupling in the celebrity world in the morning—a little added nutritional value for your trouble. Such was the case of one guy from the Netherlands, a music journalist traveling in the U.S., who ate breakfast next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Beverly Hills Hotel this weekend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West's Claims They'll Be 'Back Together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would 'bring them back together.' In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and 'change the narrative' around his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy