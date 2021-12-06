ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City's FA Cup third-round opponents revealed

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City will travel to Swindon in the third round...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND DRAW: Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester United... while Swindon welcome Man City, Liverpool draw Shrewsbury at Anfield and Chelsea host Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Manchester United in the pick of the FA Cup third round draw which sees the big teams enter the competition. European champions Chelsea will be hoping to avoid a cupset when they host non-league side Chesterfield - who currently lead the National League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City to face new coach at RB Leipzig

Manchester City will be facing a new coach at RB Leipzig this week. The Champions League group clash comes after today's sacking of Jesse Marsch by RBL. Stepping up to take charge as caretaker coach will be assistant Achim Beierlorzer, who will be in the dugout for the final Champions League group clash with City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Swindon
goal.com

FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool To Face Shrewsbury Town In FA Cup Third Round - Salah, Mane, Keita Missing Due To AFCON

Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield. The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw. Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

5 eye-catching FA Cup third round ties

Manchester United were drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round. There will be three all-Premier League ties played between January 7 and 10.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy