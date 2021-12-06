Manchester City's FA Cup third-round opponents revealed

Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield. The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO