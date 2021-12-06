ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

CHP: Highway 101 chase ends in vehicle fire, DUI arrest in Petaluma

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVIK1_0dFb53Xk00

A vehicle pursuit in Marin and Sonoma counties Sunday morning ended in a pickup fire and the arrest of a suspected DUI driver, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:20 a.m., Marin County CHP officers received a call about a reckless driver coming from Solano County on state Route 37, according to CHP-Marin spokesperson Andrew Barclay.

The man, in a white pickup, was driving on the shoulder of the highway and running red lights as he went, according to a news release.

The driver was later identified by authorities as Ruben Villasenor, 44, of Vallejo.

An officer tried to catch up to the pickup as it approached northbound Highway 101 in Novato and saw the truck lose control and crash on the transition ramp, causing damage to the left rear wheel.

Upon seeing the police lights, Villasenor accelerated to 90 mph as the tire and other parts began detaching from the vehicle, authorities said.

Villasenor evaded authorities into Sonoma County, according to CHP-Sonoma spokesperson David DeRutte.

By the time the truck reached the Petaluma River Bridge, the left rear tire had “completely disintegrated and the driver struggled to maintain control,” the release said.

The truck caught fire, prompting Villasenor to pull over and exit the vehicle. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody without incident, however began struggling with officers as he “appeared to be suffering from drug induced hallucinations,” the release said.

Medical personnel cleared Villasenor as a precaution and he submitted to a sobriety test.

Villasenor was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a drug and felony evading officers.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sonoma, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Petaluma, CA
County
Solano County, CA
City
Novato, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Pressley offering measure condemning Boebert

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is offering a resolution condemning Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) use of Islamaphobic rhetoric — including her recent comments directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — that would also remove her from her current committee assignments. The effort by a member of the so-called Squad...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Vehicle Fire#California Highway Patrol#Highway 101#Chp Marin#Chp Sonoma
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
1K+
Followers
276
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy