Owen Rumsey and Pacific Ricke, both Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshmen, move a Christmas tree during the swimming and diving team’s annual tree and wreath sale. The JDHS and Thunder Mountain High School swim and dive teams are selling Christmas trees and wreaths. Trees start at $50 and wreaths are $40, delivery is offered for $25. The sale will be open every evening but with different hours on weekends. Weekdays, the sale will be open from 5-7 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Online ordering is available at jdswimdive.org.

12 DAYS AGO