Contactless Payments Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems, Inside Secure

Market Research Future said a surge in the digitization of systems in prime regions has helped global blockchain in energy market is pushing net profit from USD 180.3 Mn in 2017 to more than USD 17,110.1 Mn by 2028 with the higher growth rate. The entire study has been conducted amidst Coronavirus that has shut down the world economy. Like other industries, the global blockchain in the energy market has also been impacted due to deadly virus outspread. Yet, with some prevalent factors, the market is foreseeing a fruitful future, which is calculated to be from 2021-2028.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO