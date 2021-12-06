Healthcare Consulting Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO