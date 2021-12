With 25% of the NHL season over Rudo and AJ take an early look at some of the awards races going on in the league. With Ovi in the race for the Hart and a handful of rookies threatening the top two from Detroit, there are plenty of storylines to follow through the rest of the season. Cale Makar is the only Avs really in contention for an individual award with his sights set on the Norris Trophy.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO