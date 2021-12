Chris Cuomo’s terrible week continues, as his publisher cancels his book deal and CNN says it will not be giving him severance pay.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the publisher HarperCollins told the Associated Press that it would not be releasing Mr Cuomo’s upcoming book of political commentary, Deep Denial. On the same day, CNN president Jeff Zucker told an employees in a meeting that Mr Cuomo would not receive severance from the company, AP reported.HarperCollins did not elaborate on its decision.“We do not intend to publish the book,” the publisher bluntly told The Daily Beast.Mr Cuomo was fired on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO