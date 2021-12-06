ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercity Electric Bus Market May See a Big Move |AB Volvo, BYD Company, Ebusco

 5 days ago

The latest released Intercity Electric Bus market research of 99 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Intercity Electric Bus Market that...

Las Vegas Herald

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Worth $14.1 billion by 2026 - Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

"Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product (Drug, Synthesized Oligos [Primer, Probe], Reagents), Type (Custom, Predesign), Application (Therapeutic [ASO, siRNA], Research [PCR], Diagnostic), End User (Hospital, Pharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026" MarketsandMarkets: The oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

Internet of Things Analytics Market is Booming Worldwide with Unstoppable CAGR - IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Internet of Things Analytics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Internet of Things Analytics industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Internet of Things Analytics producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Internet of Things Analytics Market covering extremely significant parameters.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Detox Drink Market to See Major Growth by 2026 |Suja Life, LLC, Project Juice, Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK)

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Detox Drink Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jus By Julie, Suja Life, LLC, Project Juice, Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK), Temple Turmeric, Raw Generation, Pukka Herbs, Hain Celestial & Dr Stuart?s etc.Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3728662-global-detox-drink-market-1.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

On the go Food Packaging Market: North America will Emerge as the Largest Market Reaching an Estimated Valuation of US$ 308 Mn - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages On the go Food Packaging Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Dockless Bike Sharing Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Dockless Bike Sharing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Meituan Dianping, ofo, Hamilton Bike Share, DiDi Chuxing, Shanghai Jun Zheng Network etc.
ENTERPRISE, NV
Las Vegas Herald

Domain Name Registrar Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, GoDaddy

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Domain Name Registrar Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Namecheap, Bluehost, HostGator, Hostinger, GoDaddy, Hover, Gandi, Dreamhost, Name.com, 1&1, Network Solutions, Flippa, Google, Lunarpages etc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cloetta, Ferrero, Haribo

The Latest Released Jelly Candies (Gummies) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Jelly Candies (Gummies) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Nestle, Mars, Cloetta, Ferrero, Haribo, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, Grupo Bimbo (Barcel), Meiji Holdings, Arcor, Mederer GmbH, Lindt & Sprungli, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, Lotte Confectionery, Albanese, Perfetti Van Melle, Giant Gummy Bears, Yupi, Jelly Belly, Bright Foods (Guanshengyuan) & Fujian Yake Food.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market projected to reach $309.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 39.7%

According to a new market research report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Commercial Interior Design Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Commercial Interior Design Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec, IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson, Leo A Daly, SOM, HKS, DB & B, Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, M Moser Associates, SmithGroupJJR, Areen Design Services etc.Click here for free sample + related graphs of the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3726688-commercial-interior-design-marketBrowse market information, tables and figures extent in-depth TOC on "Commercial Interior Design Market by Application (Offices, Hotels & Restaurant), by Product Type (, Newly decorated & Repeated decorated), Business scope, Manufacturing and Outlook – Estimate to 2025".for more information or any query mail at sales@htfmarketreport.comAt last, all parts of the Commercial Interior Design Market are quantitatively also subjectively valued to think about the Global just as regional market equally. This market study presents basic data and true figures about the market giving a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, constraints and its future prospects. The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.If you have any Enquiry please click here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3726688-commercial-interior-design-marketCustomization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data up to 3 businesses or countries or 2 analyst hours.On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:Commercial Interior Design Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : Offices, Hotels & RestaurantMarket By Type (Value and Volume from 2021 to 2026) : , Newly decorated & Repeated decoratedCommercial Interior Design Market by Key Players: Gensler, Gold Mantis, HOK, HBA, Perkins+Will, Jacobs, Stantec, IA Interior Architects, Callison, Nelson, Leo A Daly, SOM, HKS, DB & B, Cannon Design, NBBJ, Perkins Eastman, CCD, AECOM Technology, Wilson Associates, M Moser Associates, SmithGroupJJR, Areen Design ServicesGeographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Commercial Interior Design in these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2021 to 2026.Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Commercial Interior Design matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Commercial Interior Design report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.To get this report buy full copy @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3726688Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Commercial Interior Design Market :Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2021?Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation?Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Commercial Interior Design movement showcase by applications, types and regions?Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Commercial Interior Design Market in 2020 and beyond?Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Commercial Interior Design Market?For More Information Read Table of Content @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3726688-commercial-interior-design-marketKey poles of the TOC:Chapter 1 Commercial Interior Design Market Business OverviewChapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [, Newly decorated & Repeated decorated]Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)Chapter 4 Manufacture Market BreakdownChapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market StudyChapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown…………………..Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & AggressivenessChapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type………………..Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)Chapter 12 Conclusions & AppendixThanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, Europe or Southeast Asia.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market to Watch: Spotlight on SAP SuccessFactors, Zoho Recruit, Jobvite

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Beamery, BreezyHR, Bullhorn, CEIPAL TalentHire, Hiretual, JobDiva, Jobvite, Lever, Paycor, Recruitee, Recruitics, SAP SuccessFactors, SmartRecruiters, Talemetry, Talentry, VONQ, Workable, Yello, Zoho Recruit etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
LAS VEGAS, NV

