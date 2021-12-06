Credit Suisse Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Neutral

Jefferies analyst Mark Wilson upgraded TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson raised the price target on Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) to $105.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following results. The analyst noted sales momentum continues into the holiday but said a...
The equity team at Credit Suisse now predicts an 11% return for the broader market next year, seeing a strong economic backdrop for sales. Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub is boosting the end-2022 target for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 5,200 from 5,000, with EPS at $235, up from $230.
The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have received a price target of $200 from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have received a price target of $200 from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic reiterated an “Outperform” rating and the price target.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) stock price is down over 9% in pre-open Monday after Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded to Neutral from Outperform on valuation. The recent EVGO stock...
Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse have dropped their bullish stance on the Canadian Dollar, citing "immediate risks" associated with oil price uncertainty and a looming review of Bank of Canada policy. Since mid-November the Canadian Dollar has lost ground to the Pound, Euro, Dollar and Yen as it cedes...
