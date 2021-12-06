Credit Suisse Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Neutral

The equity team at Credit Suisse now predicts an 11% return for the broader market next year, seeing a strong economic backdrop for sales. Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub is boosting the end-2022 target for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 5,200 from 5,000, with EPS at $235, up from $230.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO