ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Schumer pushes the federal government for more at-home COVID tests

By WSHU
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants more federal funding to be available to send free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to New York. Schumer’s home state is trying to curb a recent spike in coronavirus cases and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. “I am urging a surge...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Senate Republicans try to block Biden vaccine mandate

The US Senate was expected to vote Wednesday to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, in a symbolic win for conservatives that will have little tangible effect. The Republican-led vote -- planned for the evening -- is expected to pass with the backing of two Democrats, but has worse prospects in the House of Representatives, where it may only have support from the right. Under Biden's plan, all companies with more than 100 workers will have to require their employees be immunized or undergo weekly testing from January 4. The Senate pushback is being led by Indiana's Mike Braun, who told reporters that threatening Americans' jobs if they refuse on both counts "is the heavy hand of government."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Federal judge blocks Biden's last remaining COVID vaccine mandate rule on contractors due to 'vast economic and political significance': Judges have already blocked mandate being imposed on businesses or healthcare workers

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, who announced a series of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
accountingtoday.com

Schumer aims to push Biden economic bill through before holiday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow Democrats he’s still aiming to pass President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion economic package before Christmas, a goal that is increasingly challenged by competing priorities that include raising the debt ceiling and the divisions in the party over the massive tax and spending plan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Louisiana Illuminator

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Stabenow and Peters urge Dem leaders to pass semiconductor manufacturing funding

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Lansing) and Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Twp.) wrote a letter Thursday to Democratic congressional leaders urging them to keep provisions supporting semiconductor manufacturing in the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and to pass the bill through the U.S. House.  The continuous shortage has plagued the U.S automotive industry throughout 2021, […] The post Stabenow and Peters urge Dem leaders to pass semiconductor manufacturing funding appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
wkzo.com

State leaders support federal plan to increase access to COVID-19 testing

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State of Michigan officials have announced their support of the federal government’s winter plan to cover at-home testing costs, among other efforts to battle COVID-19, including the Delta and Omicron variants. In a press release dated December 3, the Department of Insurance and Financial Services...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#School Children#Omicron
Herald Ledger

Biden administration pushes for access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

PADUCAH — You could soon have access to free COVID-19 at-home testing kits. This, after the Biden administration on Thursday announced its plan to fight COVID-19 this winter. The plan includes reimbursement by insurance providers for the at-home tests. Because the announcement was made Thursday, it's going to take some...
PADUCAH, KY
spectrumlocalnews.com

More county governments could declare COVID emergencies

More county governments could soon be declaring emergency declarations as COVID cases have ticked upward in recent weeks in New York, the state organization that represents local governments on Thursday said. At the same time, county governments are calling for bolstered testing and vaccination efforts for COVID-19 as a new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbc16.com

At-home COVID tests to become more readily available in the US

WASHINGTON (SBG) – They’ve been hard to come by, but at-home COVID tests will now be more readily available in the U.S. The cost will be covered by private insurance if you have it and available for free for those who don’t. “The bottom line? This winter you’re be able...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Finger Lakes Times

Schumer, Pelosi hustle to avoid government shutdown on Friday

Democratic leaders in Congress are working around the clock to meet a new end-of-week deadline to avoid a government shutdown amid separate looming deadlines to avoid a disastrous national default, pass a defense bill and enact President Biden’s sprawling budget proposal. The White House is trying to convince Congress and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Montana’s Jon Tester to vote with U.S. Senate GOP to undo Biden vaccine rule

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is one of at least two Democrats who are expected to join every Senate Republican in a vote Wednesday night opposing President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers. In a written statement late Tuesday, Tester said that he’s heard from concerned constituents in his state about that […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester to vote with U.S. Senate GOP to undo Biden vaccine rule appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy