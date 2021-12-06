Schumer pushes the federal government for more at-home COVID tests

The US Senate was expected to vote Wednesday to block President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate for large private employers, in a symbolic win for conservatives that will have little tangible effect. The Republican-led vote -- planned for the evening -- is expected to pass with the backing of two Democrats, but has worse prospects in the House of Representatives, where it may only have support from the right. Under Biden's plan, all companies with more than 100 workers will have to require their employees be immunized or undergo weekly testing from January 4. The Senate pushback is being led by Indiana's Mike Braun, who told reporters that threatening Americans' jobs if they refuse on both counts "is the heavy hand of government."

