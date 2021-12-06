ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Fintech Technologies Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

The " Worldwide Fintech Technologies - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

i2c Adds Services in 10 More Markets

Digital pay and banking tech provider i2c has been growing steadily through more deployment of its signature programs, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 7) press release. The release says that in November, the company rolled out programs in 10 markets and four continents. “The growth levels combined with the diversity...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Amniocentesis Needle Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Amniocentesis Needle to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

FRP Pole Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the FRP pole market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the FRP pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. In this market, filament winding is expected to remain the largest process. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the growing demand for FRP poles in new infrastructure projects, as well as replacement of metal, concrete, and wooden poles.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Urinary Incontinence Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global urinary incontinence market. The report provides a thorough outline of the market's likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, based on a solid analysis of the market's growth drivers and overall economic environment. The report estimates the global urinary incontinence market to exhibit a CAGR of 3-4% over the forecast period. The global urinary incontinence market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Htf Mi#Yapstone#Lending Club#Transferwise#Morningstar Enfusion#Swot#Pestle
Las Vegas Herald

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

250 Pages Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- ANSYS, IBM, SAP

Global Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Electric Company, Cal-Tek Srl, Mevea Ltd., Cityzenith, Lanner Group Limited, Rescale, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE & ANSYS, Inc..
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Yogurt Cup Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Over time, the packaging industry has changed tremendously, encouraging manufactures to introduce innovative, catchy packaging products to grab the eye-balls of customers. Catering to the growing customer needs, they have developed multipack solutions like yogurt cups to lure huge masses. These cups are composed of plastic, paper, foam and aluminum foil lid film. The food & beverage industries are increasingly depending on them not just to hold yogurt, but also to add to the brand image of the company.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Goods And Manufacturing Is The Second Dominant Sector Demanding Thermal Transfer Labels Market

The study on the Global Thermal Transfer Label Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Thermal Transfer Label Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Thermal Transfer Label Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Germany
Las Vegas Herald

Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 29 pages on title 'Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) Market Trends and Opportunities in Asia-Pacific' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as ALTBalaji, Amazon, Apple, Astro, Bharti Airtel, Binge, CBN, DAZN, Discovery, Disney etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Substation Market to grow at over 7.5-GR during the forecast period

The ease in maintaining digital substations is predicted to transform the digital substation market share 2020. The power generation, transmission and distribution reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for expansion. A 7.5?GR is estimated to shape the global digital substation market size in the upcoming period.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Sustainable Packaging Market 2022 Size, Industry Statistics, Growth Potentials, Trends, Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2030

Sustainable Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Sustainable Packaging Market Research Report, Packaging Type, Material , Process, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027" The global market is projected to reach USD 470.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 305.31 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Big Data in Healthcare Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed by Outlook 2021-2030

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Big Data in Healthcare Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Services, Software & Hardware], Applications [Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Clinical Data Analytics & Other] & Key Players Such as Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Citius Tech, Cognizant, Cotiviti, Dell, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Health Catalyst, IBM, Innovalon, McKesson, MEDEANALYTICS, Microsoft, Optum, Oracle, Philips, SAS Institute, SCIO Health Analytics, Siemens, Viteros Health, Wipro & Xerox Corporation etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Big Data in Healthcare report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Future of Unicorns in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - A comprehensive study by Key Players: Lucidworks, Reonomy, Labelbox

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 33 pages on title 'Future Unicorns in Artificial Intelligence (AI)' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as People.ai, Lucidworks, Reonomy, Labelbox, Rokid, Brain Corporation, Flybits, Zetigold, Synthego, Human API ETC.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Scotch Whisky Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons

The latest survey report released by HTF MI on Global Scotch Whisky Market helps in identifying and tracking major & emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making and create effective strategies to gain edge over competition. Some of the players surveyed in research coverage of Scotch Whisky market study are Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons, Aceo, Ben Nevis Distillery, Brown-Forman, Edrington, Glenmorangie, George Ballantine and Son, Gordon & MacPhail, Harvey's of Edinburgh International, International Beverage & Isle of Arran Distillers.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Rising Demand for Supplements Rich in Calcium and Vitamins to Propel Growth of Camel Milk Market: States Fact.MR

Camel milk is finding extensive applications in food supplements, owing to its profile rich of necessary nutrients and health-promoting molecules. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that aids in enhancement of the digestive health by a significant level, which is fostering their adoption in pharmaceuticals. Camel milk is also penetrating at a healthy level as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry, owing to rising demand for functional food products with health benefits.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Solar Market to hit USD 41.56 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.8%

The global smart solar market size is projected expand at 15.8?GR from 2020 to 2027. It can reach a value of USD 41.56 billion by 2027. MRFR's report on the smart solar market comprises growth drivers, challenges, and trends on the industry for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are explored in depth in the market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Recipe Apps Market Worth Observing Growth | BBC Good Food, Tasty, Oh She Glows

Global Recipe Apps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Recipe Apps Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BBC Good Food, Tasty, Oh She Glows, BigOven, Food Network in the Kitchen, Yummly, Allrecipes Dinner Spinner, Cookpad, Epicurious, SideChef, Weber Grills, Kitchen Stories & Green Kitchen.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Burgeoning Investments In Mining Projects Are Pushing The Demand For New Equipment And Machinery

The study on the Global Mining Pumps Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Mining Pumps Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Mining Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast 2027

The pharmaceutical waste management market is likely to expand by exhibiting a substantial growth rate owing to the swiftly changing industry globally. The changing pharmaceutical industry has skyrocketed the waste generated daily, which led to the need for its disposal. Additionally, this waste includes chemicals, bio-degradable, and non-biodegradable components; thus, the multiple techniques are having to be applied for pharmaceutical waste management. All the factors mentioned above are estimated to benefit the fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy