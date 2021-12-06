Flyers fire coach Alain Vigneault after 8 straight losses ahead of Avalanche game, AP source says

Alain Vigneault’s second stint in the Metro went far worse than his first. The Flyers fired Vigneault as their head coach Monday morning, according to multiple reports, amid an eight-game losing streak which hit a nadir Sunday night in a 7-1 loss to the Lightning. Assistant coach Michel Therrien was also fired, per multiple reports. Mike Yeo will reportedly be the interim head coach for the Flyers, who are 8-10-4 and in second to last place in the Metropolitan Division.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO