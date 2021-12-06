ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers fire coach Alain Vigneault after 8 straight losses ahead of Avalanche game, AP source says

By All Things Avs
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach Alain Vigneault, Assistant Coach Michel Therrien

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. “Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of...
NHL
phillyinfluencer.com

Alain Vigneault expecting more from Flyers to break losing run

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t been able to snap their losing run over the past week and with another trio of tough division games coming up, the team will be expected to find a win at all costs to move back up the league standings. Friday’s 6-3 home loss to the...
NHL
South Philly Review

Slumping Flyers fire Vigneault

Another one bites the dust. The Flyers’ ugly 2021-22 season reached what they hope was rock bottom on Sunday night after a 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lighting at the Wells Fargo Center. The next morning, news broke that head coach Alain Vigneault, along with assistant coach Michel Therrien,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Vigneault
FOX Sports

Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of...
NHL
phillyvoice.com

Alain Vigneault needed to go, but Flyers problems run much deeper than just the coach

Alain Vigneault came into Philadelphia as a coach known for taking veteran-laden teams and propelling them to the next level. Unfortunately as the Flyers head coach, he never was able to deliver on that promise. The Flyers parted ways with Vigneault on Monday morning following an embarrassing 7-1 loss at...
NHL
New York Post

Alain Vigneault fired by Flyers amid disastrous losing streak

Alain Vigneault’s second stint in the Metro went far worse than his first. The Flyers fired Vigneault as their head coach Monday morning, according to multiple reports, amid an eight-game losing streak which hit a nadir Sunday night in a 7-1 loss to the Lightning. Assistant coach Michel Therrien was also fired, per multiple reports. Mike Yeo will reportedly be the interim head coach for the Flyers, who are 8-10-4 and in second to last place in the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

4 Names to Replace Alain Vigneault for the Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday. The 60-year-old was in his third season in Philadelphia, after getting a 5-year deal in 2019 and was fired with a 8-10-4 record this season. More Flyers News: Flyers Fire Alain Vigeault. Mike Yeo...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Ap#The Associated Press
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
94.3 Jack FM

Report: Canucks replace coach Travis Green with Bruce Boudreau

The last-place Vancouver Canucks have reportedly fired coach Travis Green less than two months into the season. The Canucks are replacing Green with veteran coach Bruce Boudreau, according to a Sunday evening report by Sportsnet in Canada. The team has not made any formal announcements. Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to the...
NHL
CBS LA

Ducks Fall Short Against Capitals In 4-3 Shootout Loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images) Sonny...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy