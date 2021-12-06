Cryogenic Pipes Market By Type (Argon, Oxygen, Methane ) and By End Use Industry (Power Generation, Aerospace, Healthcare) - Forecast 2021-2031

The global floating storage and regasification unit market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 13.88?GR during the forecast period. The global FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market is driven by use of LNG in automobiles and its benefits over fossil fuel. These factors have helped shape the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market could also face challenges such as lack of awareness about green fuel as well as limited use. The details covered in the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested FSRU (floating storage and regasification unit) market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO