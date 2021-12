Japan s economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.The downgraded growth estimate for the last quarter, down from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weaker consumer spending and trade, the government said. In quarterly terms, the measure used for most economies, the economy contracted 0.9%, compared to the earlier estimate of a 0.8% contraction. The world’s third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections. The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a...

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO