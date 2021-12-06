ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora PD officer arrested for domestic violence remains on paid leave

By Óscar Contreras
 2 days ago
AURORA, Colo. – An Aurora Police Department officer arrested late last month for domestic violence remains on paid administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with the city’s police department.

Julie Stahnke, 45, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Denver Police Department officers who were responding to a call of domestic violence at around 6:30 p.m., according to a probable cause statement.

The arresting documents show Stahnke was arguing with her wife at their home when, during the argument, Stahnke “intentionally spit on the victim’s face” after grabbing the woman’s arm forcefully, causing pain and visible bruises.

The probable cause statement shows the victim had visible bruises on her arm when she was found by police after calling them to respond to the home following the attack.

Court records show Stahnke was then re-arrested two days later, on Nov. 24, for violating a protection order, but was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to relinquish any guns she may have had at the time.

Court records show Stahnke filed for divorce on July 12 of this year.

The Aurora police spokesperson said Stahnke has been on administrative leave with pay since Nov. 23 and once the criminal case is adjudicated, an Internal Affairs Investigation will be open in the case.

She joined the APD in 2002 and is assigned to the District 2 Detective Unit, the spokesperson said.

