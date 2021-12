BOSTON — The 76ers said they got what they wanted on the final play of the game: Joel Embiid matched up on a smaller player in the post. Embiid forced a switch as Jaylen Brown jostled for positioning with the 76ers’ big man. With 6.1 seconds left, there was plenty of time for Philadelphia to get a solid look at the bucket and a chance for the win.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO