BOSTON -- BOSTON — Jaylen Brown spoke passionately Monday about the pair of high-profile trials that the nation has been watching closely in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a verdict was reached in one of those trials, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brown’s hometown of Atlanta. A Georgia jury found three men guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed as he jogged through a residential neighborhood last year. The three white men also face federal hate crime charges in a trial which will begin next year.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO